Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening. Then showers of snow and rain mixed overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening. Then showers of snow and rain mixed overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.