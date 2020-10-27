As the nation continues to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, mental health is gaining attention. West Texas Centers in Big Spring and surrounding communities has launched an effort to help combat mental health issues and lend a helping hand of support to those who are in need of assistance.
A series of five classes will launch on Thursday, Oct. 29 and run through Nov. 19. The first four classes will be held virtually and the class on Nov. 19 will be in person.
“As we continue to battle the pandemic the mental crisis continues to be on the rise. These classes are tools to help individuals be more observant in getting help for our family, neighbors, family and friends,” Ida Hambrick, Mental Health First Aid Coordinator for West Texas Centers, said.
While these classes are geared toward adults, according to Hambrick, in the near future a youth program – Teen Mental Health First Aid – will be launched. More information will be released on that as details are ironed out.
“The best way the community can support us right now is to get involved; know the resources that are offered in Big Spring and surrounding counties,” she said.
To register for the classes, which are free to attend, call the West Texas Centers office at 432-264-3240 or email ida.hambrick@wtcmhmr.org.
The virtual classes are scheduled for four and a half hours to six and a half hours. The in person class is around eight hours long. Each class is a stand alone class.