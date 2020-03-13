BIG SPRING - West Texas Centers has been monitoring both national and state health information regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) including the most current recommendations.
Exercising an abundance of caution and adhering to "First do no harm", West Texas Centers has decided to postpone Hoops Dreams and Goals for a later date, West Texas Centers Deputy CEO Rodney Jones said.
“We will be working diligently with Howard College early next week to reschedule Hoops, Dreams & Goals,” Jones said. “We will be in communication regarding a future date for Hoops, Dreams & Goals.”.
The decision was reached after communicating with the 23 counties served by West Texas Centers and other community centers.
“There is consensus that caution is needed due to the vulnerable population served,” Jones said. “We apologize for any inconvenience in which this may have caused.”
“Thank you all for your understanding and continued support of this wonderful event,” Jones said.
For more information, contact Amy Vidal at 432 264-3256.