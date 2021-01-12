VA health care turns 75 this year—and West Texas VA Health Care system, (WTVAHCS), is inviting Veterans to celebrate with us.
The Health Care System is comprised of George H O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring, TX, and the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Abilene, TX, San Angelo, Tx, Odessa, TX, Fort Stockton, TX and Hobbs, NM.
In 1946, in order to deliver high-quality health care to 16 million World War Two Veterans, VA established the Department of Medicine and Surgery—which later became today’s Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
For 75 years, Veterans have trusted VHA to meet their unique health care needs. VA’s world-class health care professionals and researchers have worked together to make sure that VA health care keeps up with the changing nature of service-related injuries and illnesses.
George H O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center opened its doors and admitted its first patient, James A. Waters, a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps July 15, 1950. Here, you can take advantage of a range of services including ophthalmology, audiology, occupational and physical therapy, and a host of other services.
For Veterans who live too far to regularly visit or who wish to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVAHCS and the five CBOCs offer telehealth services including video and telephone appointments.
The staff of the WTVAHCS is honored to share in VA’s 75-year legacy of service to America’s Veterans. We look forward to serving Veterans for the next 75 years and beyond. We’re proud to represent the future of your care.