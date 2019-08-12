West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) will hold a quarterly town hall meeting in Odessa, Texas on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Ector County Administrative Annex, 1010 E. 8th St. in the County Commissioners Courtroom.
The Town Hall Meeting is an opportunity for Veterans to hear from the leadership team about new programs or initiatives within VA. Staff will be on hand to assist Veterans with enrollment, scheduling and other health care needs.
The meeting is open to news media. Procedures to protect Veteran privacy will be shared at the start of the meeting.