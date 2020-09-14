The West Texas VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual career fair. The career fair will run through Friday, Sept. 19.
At this time there are numerous positions available at the Big Spring location and also, in the surrounding locations in Odessa, Abilene, San Angelo, Hobbs and Fort Stockton.
The positions are listed online and on the West Texas VA Facebook page.
Those wishing to apply need to submit all required documents for their Application Package. The package includes: resume, DD 214, VA Disability Letter and Schedule A Letter (if applicable).
Those needing more information during the virtual career fair may call 432-264-4820 and speak with an HR Specialist or the HRO or AHRO.
Once a resume is reeived it will be reviewed and verified for qualification requirements. Upon meeting qualifications you will be contacted for an interview time. Interviews will be conducted via phone or video.
To submit a resume, e-mail WTXHRMSRecruitmentFair@va.gov.