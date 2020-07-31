WASHINGTON – Today, Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement:
“On the flight back from Odessa, I told President Trump that West Texas’ greatest contribution isn’t food, fuel and fiber, it’s our faith in God,” said Arrington.
“Over 100 ladies from Lubbock, who pray regularly for our country and our President, had a beautiful quilt of Bible verses made, which I presented to the President. They wanted him to know, and be encouraged by the fact, that folks were praying for him.”
“You want to know what makes America great? These West Texas women and millions of praying people just like them who still believe in our nation’s motto, ‘In God We Trust.’”
featured
West Texas women gift President Trump prayer quilt
- Office of Congressman Arrington
-
- Updated
Managing Editor
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- West Texas women gift President Trump prayer quilt
- Forsan ISD announces school to start Aug. 13
- CISD: 2-A-Days start Monday, Midnight practice returns
- Park Rangers Statewide Recognized for World Ranger Day
- Petition to recall Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason filed
- Accidental juvenile shooting
- Road Closure starting today
- Flashback Friday: Joslin’s first win as HC in the 2018 Howard County Bowl
Online Poll
How do you feel about the UIL's decision to start 1A-4A Fall Sports on time?
The UIL decided that Conferences 1A-4A will begin their Fall Sports season's on time. Football and Volleyball will begin practice on August 3 with games beginning later in the month.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Petition to recall Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason filed
- BSPD release information on fatality at Comanche Trail Park
- Update: Vehicle chase through Howard County/Big Spring leads to 1 in custody
- Covid-19 update
- Accidental juvenile shooting
- West Texas women gift President Trump prayer quilt
- 9 new cases in Howard County
- COVID-19 update - 3rd death reported, 9 new cases
- Road Closure starting today
- UIL releases schedule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.