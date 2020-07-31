Prayer Quilt

Congressman Arrington holds up a prayer quilt that was gifted to President Donald J. Trump during his visit to West Texas and the Midland/Odessa Region. 

 Courtesy photo/Jessica Weiner

WASHINGTON – Today, Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement:

“On the flight back from Odessa, I told President Trump that West Texas’ greatest contribution isn’t food, fuel and fiber, it’s our faith in God,” said Arrington.

“Over 100 ladies from Lubbock, who pray regularly for our country and our President, had a beautiful quilt of Bible verses made, which I presented to the President. They wanted him to know, and be encouraged by the fact, that folks were praying for him.”

“You want to know what makes America great? These West Texas women and millions of praying people just like them who still believe in our nation’s motto, ‘In God We Trust.’”

