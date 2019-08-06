Tuesday afternoon an 18-wheeler ended up on its side in front of the he Exxon Mobile station. Traffic is currently being diverted around the area.
breaking
18-wheeler accident
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 18-wheeler accident
- Trump orders flags to fly half-mast
- VA mobile centers to offer benefits, services and counseling information
- Longtime Volunteer at Big Spring VA Receives National Recognition
- Big Spring City Golf Championship Results
- Arrington to host Town Hall Wednesday at City Hall
- Update: one suspect in custody : Numerous fatalities reported, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued statement
- Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
Online Poll
Bulletproof Backpacks
It's almost time for back to school, and this week there were several articles about backpacks that are now bulletproof. These are in response to the school shootings that have occurred recently. Are you planning on purchasing one of these bulletproof backpacks for your children?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- 18-wheeler accident
- Wednesday morning accident sends one to Lubbock hospital
- Longtime Volunteer at Big Spring VA Receives National Recognition
- Big Spring City Golf Championship Results
- Big Spring City Golf Championship
- Phone service restored
- Police: Texas officer killed woman while shooting at dog
- HCSO issues update on Friday morning deputy involved accident
- Update: one suspect in custody : Numerous fatalities reported, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued statement
- Domestic altercation results in one gunshot victim