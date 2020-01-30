The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department wants to share information regarding the Wildfire Threat in Howard County.
On the HCVFD Facebook page this week, the department posted a map showing the different threat levels in the area.
The burn ban for Howard County was recently extended, due to high risk still existent in the area. The maps show that risk outlines according to county.
This is the the current wildfire threat for Howard County and surrounding areas, as you can see we have a higher threat than all the other counties around us.