According to an arrest record provided by the Abilene Police Department, on Dec. 25, a Big Spring resident John M. Wilkinson, white male, 34 years of age, was arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping/Sexual Abuse.
According to the APD arrest report, police officers responded to a check welfare emergency reference a female leaving a note stating she was being held against her will and to call 9-1-1 and left in a vehicle. While the officers were investigating the original call police received another call advising a female was inside a motel needing help because she was being held against her will.
The offender was arrested, on Dec. 25, 2019, for aggravated kidnapping and taken to TCJ.
No further information was available at this time.