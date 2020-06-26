The Big Spring Economic Development Corporation has officially announced a new Executive Director. At a Special Meeting on Monday afternoon, after a brief Executive Session the Board reconvened and announced Mr. Mark Willis as the new BSEDC Executive Director.
Prior to joining Lower Colorado River Authority, Willis served for four years as the Director of Economic Development for The City of Leander, Texas. Willis went to Leander after serving as the Chief Operating Officer for Wyoming Business Council. Willis has managed economic development organizations in Ada, OK, Bryan-College Station, and Johnson County, Texas.
“I”m really looking forward to coming home to West-Texas and working with the Big Spring team. Economic Development is very much a team sport and from what I have experienced I will be proud to be a member of this one,” Willis said. “Everyone, everywhere is in the midst of perhaps one of the most challenging times in our lives on every level imaginable. The economy is no exception and it is going to be difficult for a while. However, the challenge and resulting evolution/adaptations the system will be making will also open up opportunities. Good economic development teams will strive to recognize the changes coming, prepare for them and ultimately benefit from them. I'm confident we can do that in Big Spring.”
Willis spent his formative years in Midland, Texas. He attended Texas A&M in College Station where he completed his bachelor's degree. He ultimately received his Master's of Business Administration from Texas A&M and has completed several professional development programs including receiving his Certified Economic Developer designation from the International Economic Development Council in 2002. He has served on many boards and councils that held memberships from many organizations throughout his career including International Economic Development Council (IEDC), Texas Economic Development Council, Industrial Asset Management Council, Team Texas and Wyoming Economic Development Council among others.