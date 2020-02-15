The BIG winners of The Hotel Settles KBYG Valentine's Day Staycation, Chance and Amber Nichols, and James and Reneah Statham. They are attending the Hotel Settles Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Party where fun was had by all!
Winners announced for KBYG Valentine's Day Staycation
