Beginning on February 3, 2021, crews will be working on Goliad Street from East 4th Street to East 10th Street. While work is completed, citizens are advised there will be partial and full closure of Goliad Street. Detour signs and proper signage of construction will be utilized as needed during construction. Please notify anyone that may be affected by this road closure. If you must travel in this area, please do so with caution.
Please contact the Public Works office at 432-264-2501, with any questions or concerns. We appreciate your patience while this project is completed.