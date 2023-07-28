West Texas Community Mediation Center will be giving away coats and clothing as well as school supplies at their Back 2 School Bash Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location 501 S. Runnels.
WTCMC Back to School Bash slated for Sept. 9
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- WTCMC Back to School Bash slated for Sept. 9
- Fatal crash in Andrews County results in 2 dead
- Sheriff's Office welcomes new 911 Director at Commissioner's meeting Monday
- Texas Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 11-13
- Elimination by attrition BSFD ordinance passes 3 to 2 at City Council meeting Tuesday
- Big Spring Symphony releases season schedule
- Giuliana Bravo and her court celebrate Quincenera
- Hamilton at the Buddy Holly Center doesn't disappoint
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Local veteran, Jeremy Clark receives Quilt of Valor
- Elimination by attrition BSFD ordinance passes 3 to 2 at City Council meeting Tuesday
- Stanton couple arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a minor
- Some hurts never heal: Arlin Bynum still missing 20 years later
- Giuliana Bravo and her court celebrate Quincenera
- Artist Rose West opens new Big Spring gallery
- Big Spring and Forsan school registration information
- Big Spring woman arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
- Comedy show coming to J-Jayz August 3rd
- Big Spring Symphony releases season schedule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Rent
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
2714 Carol EXTRA LARGE 3 Bed 2 Bath. Fenced Yard. 2 Car G…