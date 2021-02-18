West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) is experiencing significant impacts from winter weather and associated rolling power outages. Currently our Abilene Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Fort Stockton Community Based Outreach Clinics are without power or water, and are closed, or operating at very limited capacity.
Veterans with questions concerning appointments should call our main scheduling line 432-263-7361 ext. 2800.
Veterans with questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination should call our hot line 432-268-2564. WTVAHCS has appointments available for Veterans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Our primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of all our Veterans. Any Veteran wanting to reschedule any appointment please contact our scheduling line.
Wilson & Young Medal of Honor CBOC, Hobbs, NM CBOC, and George H. O’Brien Jr. Medical Center are open.