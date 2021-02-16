BIG SPRING, TX — West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS), is experiencing significant impacts from winter storm Uri. Currently our Abilene Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Fort Stockton Community Based Outreach Clinic are without power or water.
As a result, all Abilene and Fort Stockton appointments have been canceled and will be rescheduled. Veterans with questions concerning appointments should call our main scheduling line 432-463-7361 ext. 2800.
As well, the drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule for today at the Big Spring location has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. All appointments have been automatically rescheduled. Veterans with questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination should call our hot line 432-268-2564.
Our primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of all our Veterans. Any Veteran wanting to reschedule any appointment please contact our scheduling line.
Wilson & Young Medal of Honor CBOC, Hobbs, NM CBOC, and George H. O’Brien Jr. Medical Center are open.