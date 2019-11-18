Happy 100th Birthday to United States Army Veteran, Janice Bradley
MCALLEN, TEXAS – Today, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (Chairman of the Veterans Land Board) asked the community for help in ensuring WWII Army Veteran Janice Bradley receives 100 birthday cards for her centennial birthday.
It’s not every day that a WWII Veteran turns 100 years old. On Tuesday, December 3, WWII United States Army Veteran Janice Bradley will turn 100 years young. Janice Bradley proudly served in WWII in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) as a SSGT. Please help us celebrate this momentous occasion by sending a birthday card to Janice Bradley’s home at the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas Veterans Home, run by the Veterans Land Board. Let’s make sure she receives all 100 birthday cards!
Birthday cards should be addressed to:
Janice Bradley
c/o Alfredo Gonzalez TX
State Veterans Home
301 East Yuma Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Please consider sharing on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to help spread the word about Janice’s 100th birthday!
The VLB Texas State Veterans Homes provide affordable, long-term care for Texas Veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents. Conveniently located across Texas, each first-class facility is designed to enhance quality of life with a clean, caring and dignified setting appropriate to those men and women who have served our country with honor. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush serves as the Chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board.