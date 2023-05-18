Dathan Jones, CEO of the Big Spring YMCA, accepts a $1000 donation from the Howard County Democrats to be used for scholarships for the YMCA Summer Youth Program.
featured
YMCA accepts summer program donation
Tags
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Writer
