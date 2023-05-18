YMCA accepts summer program donation

Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.