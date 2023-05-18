YMCA accepts summer program donation

Rebecca Moughon, Chair Howard County Democrats (center left) presents Dathan Jones, CEO, Big Spring YMCA (center right) and the YMCA team a donation to the scholarship fund for the Summer Youth Program.

 Courtesy photo

Dathan Jones, CEO of the Big Spring YMCA, accepts a $1000 donation from the Howard County Democrats to be used for scholarships for the YMCA Summer Youth Program.

