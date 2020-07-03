The Big Spring YMCA has issued the following Community Update:
We at the Big Spring YMCA would like to first say Thank You to our amazing community for standing by us through these uncertain times. Let me assure you we are doing everything we can to ensure your safety when entering our facility.
Your YMCA family understands your frustration with the new COVID 19 mandates, but if we work together as a united community to help fight Covid-19 it won’t stand a chance.
Based on the New mandates here’s what you can expect when coming to the Big Spring YMCA. In efforts to help customers through restrictions we will be offering an alternative
(YMCA Outdoor Fittness)
Weightroom Requirements:
(Facial Covering)
(Full Finger gloves)
(Maintain 6ft of social distancing)
Basketball Gym Requirements:
(Facial Covering)
(Maintain 6ft of social distancing)
Swimming Pool Requirement:
(Maintain 6ft of social distancing)
For more info, call Dathan Jones, at the Big Spring Ymca at 432-254-9949