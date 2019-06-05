The City of Big Spring Zoning Board of Adjustments will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. 4th Street Big Spring, Texas to consider requests from the following variances. There will be three considerations during this meeting.
Zoning Board of Adjustments to meet Today
- Amanda Duforat
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
