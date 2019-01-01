Centennial Lions Club hosting pancake breakfast

Pancakes are served ... well, they will be on April 27, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 am. for the Pancake Breakfast.

The Big Spring Centennial Lions Club will be hosting their first Pancake Breakfast, in hopes of establishing - or reigniting - a tradition.

“We have helped other clubs host a pancake breakfast before, but this will be our club’s first,” David Mathis, Lions Club member and acting treasurer, said. “We are excited about this because it will give us an opportunity to connect with the community, raise funds for local projects and enjoy some pancakes.”

The breakfast is scheduled to take place at Howard College, with the cost set at $6. According to Mathis, the meal will include all you can eat pancakes, a round of sausage or bacon, coffee, juice or milk.

“One thing about the money we raise is that every dollar stays right here in the community,” Mathis said.

In addition to local projects and contributions, the Lions Club helps provide support to a summer camp in Kerrville.

“Our membership dues go towards supporting a summer camp for youth with disabilities,” he said. “This is one of the projects that Lions Clubs are involved in.” ...

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.