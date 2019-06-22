Rodeo week in Big Spring is coming to a close tonight, but first ... the Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade.
Entrees will line up at 10th and Main for the 10 a.m. annual parade. Tradition will continue as cars, trucks, horses, and even buffalo take to the streets and carry us into the final competition of the 86th annual Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo.
The parade will move down Main Street towards 4th Street and then wrap up and come back to 10th and Main.
Tonight, take the family out and enjoy the final night of the rodeo at the R360 Rodeo Bowl and see all the renovations. After the rodeo, Wade Bowen will take the stage in the Howard County Fair Barn.