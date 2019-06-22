The Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade took place Saturday morning. There were more than 130 entries taking part. While there were several unique entries this year, including giant shopping carts, buffaloes and mini ponies, only a few made a lasting impact and walked away with awards for their creativity. 

Thank you to all who took part in the parade. The winners are as follows: 

Parade Awards Riding Club - 40 Something Cowgirls

Best float

Best Float - HEB

best cycle

Best Cycle - Guardians of The Children

classic car

SONY DSC

Best Classic Vehicle - 71 Mercury Cougar

community pride

SONY DSC

Community Spirit - Big Spring Steer Drum Line

best rodeo pride

Best Rodeo Pride - Pirkle Weir Float

Best in show

SONY DSC

Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade “Best In Show” - Big Spring Rods & Customs & Friends

Managing Editor

Recommended for you