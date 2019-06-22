The Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade took place Saturday morning. There were more than 130 entries taking part. While there were several unique entries this year, including giant shopping carts, buffaloes and mini ponies, only a few made a lasting impact and walked away with awards for their creativity.
Thank you to all who took part in the parade. The winners are as follows:
Parade Awards Riding Club - 40 Something Cowgirls
Best Float - HEB
Best Cycle - Guardians of The Children
Best Classic Vehicle - 71 Mercury Cougar
Community Spirit - Big Spring Steer Drum Line
Best Rodeo Pride - Pirkle Weir Float
Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade “Best In Show” - Big Spring Rods & Customs & Friends