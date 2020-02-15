By SHAWN MORAN
Herald Sports Editor
SNYDER — Inside scoring and front-court size was the difference maker on Friday night in the rivalry matchup between the visiting Big Spring Showtime Steers (18-15, 2-5) and the district-leading Snyder Tigers (17-13, 7-1).
Snyder was able to play a complete four quarter game and controlled the offensive boards in a big 62-32 win.
The Steers were unable to find consistency from the floor outside of a short stretch in the third quarter.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the net,” Big Spring coach Kris Hise said. “We played good defense but if the ball doesn’t go in the net then we’re going to struggle.”
Junior guard Kyler Seymore scored a team-high 12 points but the Tigers found ways to disrupt his rhythm. Double-teams on Seymore were a regular occurrence throughout the contest. This meant that other Steers needed to step up on the offensive end of the ball. Outside of some sharpshooting from sophomore guard Gavin Greathouse, the Steers role players failed to get the job done.
Snyder’s offense was run through the physicality of sophomore forward Eber Murillo and size of upperclassmen forwards Teafale Lenard and Zach Miller. The trio was able to control the offensive boards and used high-level post moves to find their way to easy baskets.
Big Spring was trailing 13-2 heading into the second quarter and the game was moving at a quick pace. Snyder continued to go on a run through the first few minutes of the second and found themselves holding a 20-point lead. At that point, the Steers offense looked completely out of sync. After a timeout from Hise, they were able to close out the first half on an 11-8 run and trimmed the Tigers’ lead to 30-13 at the half.
The second half began better for the Steers with them playing better team defense. They were also able to knock-down some shots that had not been falling earlier in the game. The Steers had cut the lead all the way down to 37-26 with two-and-a-half minutes to go before the fourth quarter.
Just as momentum had swung in Big Spring’s favor, the Tigers finished the third on a 6-0 run and extended their lead back up to 17 points.
Snyder took over from there and finished the game by outscoring Big Spring 19-6 in the final eight minutes. In the fourth quarter, some younger players got their first varsity experience of the season for the Steers. Hise wanted to reward the two players because of their hard work all-season long. The pairing did not score any points but seemed to move around the court without looking out of place.
“They’ve been working hard and they’re fixing to be on varsity for the next two years so I wanted to get them loose,” Hise said.
Big Spring has lost five of their last six games and have struggled against district competition. They have one game remaining in the regular season against a Lake View team that they have already lost to this season.
For them to come out with the win, Hise believes his team needs to do two things better than they have been.
“Play good defense and put the ball in the net.”
UP NEXT: Big Spring will be on the road next Tuesday to challenge the Lake View Chiefs at 8:00 p.m.
Shawn Moran is the sports editor at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.