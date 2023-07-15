The 10th Annual Howard County Bowl is just around the corner and pre-sale tickets are available now! Adult tickets will run $6 while student tickets are $4. Children 5 and under are free. The game is scheduled for Friday, August 25 at Memorial Stadium. Last year the Forsan Buffaloes came from behind late in the game to beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13. So be sure to get your tickets because you don't want to miss out on one of the biggest games early in the season!

