Three Coahoma High School lifters earned gold and the girls team received silver at the Coahoma Powerlifting Invitational held on Saturday.
Coahoma High School lifters Cailey Glover and Christian Everett led the Bulldogette team to an outstanding performance with a second place finish out of seven teams. The Bulldog lift team finished in six place at the meet.
Glover (148) and Everett (97) placed first in their weight class. For the boys, Kobe Cervantes muscled his way to gold in the 275 weight class.
Glover pumped 320 on squat, 160 on bench, and 305 on deadlift for a total of 785 pounds while Everett’s three lift total was 545 — 200 on squat, 115 on bench press and 230 on deadlift. Cervantes pumped 540 on squat, benched 300, and hoisted 470 on deadlift for a total of 1,340 pounds of iron.
Everett increased her total weight lift by 40 pounds and Glover saw a net gain of 10 from last week’s meet at Colorado City. Cervantes saw a 25 total pound increase from the previous week.
Earning silver from Coahoma were Serena Dobbs (105), Maci Green (165), Sierra Pena (123) and Paula Mae Hagins (220). Sean Striegler (165) and Zoie Joslin (105) earned bronze.
Next: The Coahoma powerlifters will head to Stanton on Friday, Feb. 12, for a dual meet.