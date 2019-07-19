Steer Nation

Reserved season tickets have not come in. We are sorry, but they will not be here in time to distribute next week as planned. We are hoping to received them next week and have those ready for pick up starting Monday, July 29th -August 9th at the ATC office from 8:30-11:30a and 1:30-3:30p. If you have any questions you are welcome to contact Ms. Slate at 432.264.3662

Recommended for you