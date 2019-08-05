With the course looking and playing better than it has in years, the annual Big Spring City Golf Championship was a big success. Over 70 players from the county showed up and competed in the tournament. Charlie Garcia won his 12th title with a -4 performance in the two rounds of the tournament with Josh Helmstetler coming in second with a -2 score in the tournament and Pat Loya took third with a +6 over the two days. For the Women, it was Debra Lusk who took first with a 174 and her daughter Sara Myer who took second with a 180 in the tournament. Tammy DePaun took third with a 194. Terry White won the Senior title and shot the best round of the tournament with an opening round 67.
Big Spring City Golf Championship Results
