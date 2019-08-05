Howard Stewart

Howard Stewart talks with the members and competitors after the City Championships about his vision for the course and the future of golf in our community. Many players commented about how great the condition of the course has been since Stewart took over as Course Superintendent in July. 

With the course looking and playing better than it has in years, the annual Big Spring City Golf Championship was a big success. Over 70 players from the county showed up and competed in the tournament. Charlie Garcia won his 12th title with a -4 performance in the two rounds of the tournament with Josh Helmstetler coming in second with a -2 score in the tournament and Pat Loya took third with a +6 over the two days. For the Women, it was Debra Lusk who took first with a 174 and her daughter Sara Myer who took second with a 180 in the tournament. Tammy DePaun took third with a 194. Terry White won the Senior title and shot the best round of the tournament with an opening round 67.

Recommended for you