Golfers from all around the county are converging on the Comanche Trail Golf Course this weekend for the annual Big Spring City Golf Championship. Players from the Comanche Trail Ladies Golf Association (center and right) and other local players (left), have already kicked off the action playing in a skins tournament on Friday. Any Howard County resident and anyone who is currently a member of the Big Spring Country Club or an annual member of the Comanche Trail Golf Course can play in the 36 hole individual play tournament. Entry fee is $50 and assigned tee times can be made Saturday at the players convenience. There are four divisions you can play in: Men's, Women's, Senior Men's and Senior Women's. Senior divisions are for players 60 and up. For more information or to register call (432) 264-2366. There are plenty of slots open and the course looks great and the fairways are green. So come out and enjoy some friendly competition and a great outdoor atmosphere.
Big Spring City Golf Championship
- Jordan Parr
- Updated
Jordan Parr
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
- Police: Texas officer killed woman while shooting at dog
- Big Spring City Golf Championship
- Wednesday morning accident sends one to Lubbock hospital
- Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery
- Body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed
- Camper: Alleged Bigfoot sighting prompts gunfire at park
- BSISD bus rider registration happening now
Online Poll
Bulletproof Backpacks
It's almost time for back to school, and this week there were several articles about backpacks that are now bulletproof. These are in response to the school shootings that have occurred recently. Are you planning on purchasing one of these bulletproof backpacks for your children?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Wednesday morning accident sends one to Lubbock hospital
- Arrest made in TSB theft
- Phone issues impacting local businesses, residents
- HCSO issues update on Friday morning deputy involved accident
- Arrests made in Higginbotham theft
- Phone service restored
- Howard County 911 systems currently down; alternate number available
- Pursuit results in Sheriff's deputy wrecked into Sam's; suspects caught
- Fatal Crash in Ector County
- Domestic altercation results in one gunshot victim