Local players get ready for Tournament with a game of skins

Local golfers tee off during a skins tournament Friday at Comanche Trail Golf Course to kick off the annual Big Spring City Golf Championship.

 HERALD photos/Jordan Parr

Golfers from all around the county are converging on the Comanche Trail Golf Course this weekend for the annual Big Spring City Golf Championship. Players from the Comanche Trail Ladies Golf Association (center and right) and other local players (left), have already kicked off the action playing in a skins tournament on Friday. Any Howard County resident and anyone who is currently a member of the Big Spring Country Club or an annual member of the Comanche Trail Golf Course can play in the 36 hole individual play tournament. Entry fee is $50 and assigned tee times can be made Saturday at the players convenience. There are four divisions you can play in: Men's, Women's, Senior Men's and Senior Women's. Senior divisions are for players 60 and up. For more information or to register call (432) 264-2366. There are plenty of slots open and the course looks great and the fairways are green. So come out and enjoy some friendly competition and a great outdoor atmosphere.

