All-around cowboy: Blaise Freeman, $259, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding: 1. Logan Corbett, 85.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Rake It Up, $884; 2. Tim Murphy, 83, $663; 3. Tyler Johnson, 78, $442; 4. Will Lowe, 77, $221.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Clayton Hass and Sterling Wallace, 4.0 seconds, $891 each; 3. Rowdy Thames, 4.5, $638; 4. Ryan Nettle, 4.6, $470; 5. Cade Staton, 4.7, $302; 6. Shayde Etherton, 5.3, $168.
Team roping: 1. Ty Bach/Trey Johnson, 11.7 seconds, $667 each; 2. Mason Boettcher/Eddie Medina, 11.8, $400; no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 79 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Sheep Camp, $1,034; 2. Aaron Lide, 77, $776; 3. Cooper Thatcher, 76.5, $517; 4. Blaise Freeman, 76, $259.
Tie-down roping: 1. Quade Hiatt, 10.1 seconds, $1,015; 2. Hagen Houck, 10.2, $840; 3. Monty Lewis, 10.3, $665; 4. Shad Mayfield, 10.4, $490; 5. Dexter Kirkpatrick, 10.8, $315; 6. Coley Salge, 11.4, $175.
Barrel racing: 1. Tillar Murray, 15.62 seconds, $1,267; 2. Stephanie Fryar, 15.71, $1,086; 3. Shelley Morgan, 15.72, $905; 4. Tyra Kane, 15.77, $785; 5. (tie) Tierra Gray and Nicki Zimmerman, 15.79, $543 each; 7. Jennifer Driver, 15.89, $362; 8. Tami Semas, 15.94, $241; 9. Dina Allred, 15.95, $181; 10. Madison Thomas, 15.96, $121.
Bull riding: * First round: 1. Cody Keathley, 78 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo's Joker's Wild, $909; no other qualified rides. Second round: No qualified rides. * Average: 1. Cody Keathley, 78 points on one head, $909; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).