PECOS — On a sunny day 130 miles west of Big Spring, the Steers went up against the Pecos Eagles on the baseball diamond on Tuesday afternoon. In a tough game that was controlled by each team’s pitching staff, the Steers fell by a score of 4-2.
“This time of the year you just want to gain experience and be in ball games,” Steers head coach Daniel Carrillo said. “The biggest thing that’s eating at me right now is that we gave up one hit and they scored four runs.”
Big Spring did not pick up a hit until the second inning when Eli Cobos doubled into the outfield. Although, he was left stranded on third base when the inning ended and the Steers remained scoreless.
On the Pecos side, the Eagles also had trouble at the plate. They did not get their first hit until the fourth inning when their second baseman hit a single that brought a run home. Even though the Eagles had a tough time getting a hit against the Steers, they did find a way to get on the plate through their discipline in the batter’s box.
The Steers walked eight batters throughout the course of the game and Pecos used that to their advantage. Their lead-off man stole his way from first base to home in the first inning to give the Eagles a lead that they would never relinquish.
Even though both teams were having trouble hitting the ball, each squad sent out four pitchers in the seven-inning contest. Kyler Seymore got the start for the Steers but seemed to get warmed up a little too late. Carrillo pulled him in the third inning and handed over pitching duties to Brayden Cruz.
Dillan Guzman and Joshua Miramontes also got their chance on the mound. All four pitchers did a solid job getting out of jams and putting their team in a position to win the game.
Miramontes finished the game for the Steers and was able to get some quick outs. This meant in the top of the seventh inning, the Steers would have a chance to get back into the game trailing 4-1.
After a single from Cobos led off the inning and with one out, Guzman was hit by a pitch and took his base. With runners on both first and second, Jonathan Miller hit a single that loaded the bases. Timothy Banks followed that up by hitting an RBI single that brought Cobos home. The lead had been trimmed to 4-2 with the bases still loaded and only one out.
Catcher Javarious Ford came up to bat but hit a infield ground-ball that was easily scooped up and made into a double play.
The Steers could not complete the comeback but showed heart and a willingness to never give up. Another strong pitching performance from the Steers is something to be proud of.
“They stayed composed and eliminated the big inning and if we can just clean up our walks a little bit, they’re a pretty good pitching staff,” Carrillo said.
Finding consistency at the plate will be a big part of Big Spring’s upcoming weekend tournament. With a few games against tough opponents coming up, it will also be a time to gauge the talent level of this year’s Steers before they head into district play.
UP NEXT: Big Spring will go up against Fort Stockton for a third time this season when they take part in the 25th Annual West Texas March Classic on Thursday at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland (10:30).
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.