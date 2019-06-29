Congratulations to Coach Audrey Dunn for being selected as the Sub-Varsity Track & Field Coach of the Year for 1A-4A schools by the Texas Girls Coaches Association! We would like to thank Coach Dunn for being an integral part of our athletic program, and thank the TGCA for recognizing her for contributions to student athletes.
Big Spring Girls Assistant Track Coach Audrey Dunn Honored by the TGCA
- Special to the Herald
- Updated
Jordan Parr
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Funtastic Fourth continues Downtown Big Spring
- Big Spring Girls Assistant Track Coach Audrey Dunn Honored by the TGCA
- BSPD issues press release regarding in-custody death
- Today in History-Friday, June 28
- Forsan basketball star Kobe Richardson to sign letter of intent with Howard College
- Today in History-Wednesday June 26, 2019
- Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
- The Low Putt West Texas Doubles disc golf tournament to be held at Comanche Trail Park
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- BSPD issues press release regarding in-custody death
- Three car wreck results in fatality
- BSPD press release issued on motor vehicle assault
- Follow-Up to Murder Investigation
- BSPD works with several agencies on Drug Bust
- BSPD issue press release on murder investigation
- Animal Shelter ending drop off kennel service
- Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo day two standings and results
- Funtastic Fourth continues Downtown Big Spring
- Desiree Yanez improves to 5-1 with he latest win