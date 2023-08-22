The Lady Steers hosted and competed in the first ever Rose Magers Classic volleyball tournament over the weekend and finished with a strong showing. The Lady Steers varsity group finished the tournament going 4-2 overall. Big Spring opened up pool play on Friday where they went 3-0. The Lady Steers finished the tournament on Saturday going 1-2. Big Spring will host Brownfield today at Steer Gym. The freshman team will play at 4 p.m. with JV team set to play at 5 p.m. The varsity team will take the court at 6 p.m.
Big Spring goes 4-2 in Rose Magers Classic
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Editor
