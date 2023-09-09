The first official Big Spring Herald Athlete of the Week is back for the first time in the 2023-24 season. There were several athletes from our area Crossroads teams in Week 2 that had big time performances and you the fans have spoken!
BIG SPRING HERALD ATHLETE’S OF THE WEEK
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Editor
