Here we are back for the second week with the Big Spring Herald Athletes of the Week voted by you the fans! Again there were many top performers in week three from our Crossroads teams and once again the fans have spoken! This week's Male and Female Athletes of the Week, voted by you the fans, are Jaidyn Vineyard from Coahoma and Abigail Olson from Forsan.
BIG SPRING HERALD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Editor
