The Big Spring Lady Steers lost their third straight district game on Tuesday night in Sweetwater when they fell just short of pushing the game to a fifth set (14-25, 13-25, 25-16, 21-25).
“In the first two sets we weren’t playing up to our potential,” Braswell said. “Once we got into the third set, we really started to play our game and I was happy with the way the team performed together during that comeback attempt.”
The Lady Steers looked tired through the first two sets on Tuesday night, but they appeared to wake up more and more as the game went on. The junior duo of Kalyn Whitehead and Ryen Terrazas gave the Lady Steers a much-needed boost on offense while Tristan Smith consistently made great defensive plays at the net.
The first set of the night completely belonged to the Lady Mustangs. They came out of the gate with a great sense of urgency, were passing the ball well, and were delivering one powerful kill after another onto the Big Spring side of the net. Sweetwater’s accuracy with their strikes was proving difficult for Big Spring to handle and forced Braswell to take both of her timeouts. Big Spring did find some success with senior Jacqueline Belew serving the ball late in the first set, but the lead was too large to overcome and the Lady Steers dropped the first set 25-14.
The second set was more of the same and Sweetwater jumped out to an early 11-1 lead. However, Ashlin Calvio and Whitehead did their best job to light a spark for the Lady Steers. As the set went on, Big Spring started to perform better and finally got some momentum on their side. Sweetwater was still able to win the second set 25-13 but Big Spring was ready to make a game out of it.
Big Spring dominated the third set by controlling the net and making crucial blocks that allowed them to build a lead. Smith was a top performer for the Lady Steers during that third set and her squad all played up to their potential en route to a 25-16 win.
The fourth and final set went all the way down to the wire. Big Spring started the set with a 4-0 lead but Sweetwater quickly stormed back to tie it up midway through the set. After trading leads back-and-forth for most of the set, the Lady Mustangs had built a six point lead and we’re looking to finish the Lady Steers. Braswell called one last time out to give her team a chance to regroup and make one last comeback attempt.
Big Spring put up a strong effort and made some plays but ultimately fell just short of pushing the game to a deciding fifth set with a 25-21 loss.
What is Braswell looking for from her team next time they take the court?
“We just have to play aggressive. We are putting too much pressure on ourselves to be perfect and then we end up giving up points or our momentum playing too careful. We have to be confident and have faith in our teammates to get the job done,” she said.
UP NEXT: Big Spring is now 2-3 in district play and will need to pick up a win next time they take the court. Their next game will be this Saturday inside Steer Gym against Estacado for a PINK OUT.
