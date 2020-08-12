Big Spring returned to the court and took care of business on Tuesday morning inside of Steer Gym. The Lady Steers hosted both the Forsan Lady Buffaloes and the Klondike Lady Cougars in their season-opening tri-school meet and had little to no issue starting off the season undefeated.
The Lady Steers dropped only one set throughout both games but Head Coach Kaitlyn Braswell still knows there is plenty of room for her team to improve.
“I thought we were a little slow,” Braswell said. “We did some good things today but we obviously need to work on speeding up on our transitioning and our defense. That’s what we’ll continue to work on during the first few games of the season.”