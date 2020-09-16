This year, while many businesses were closed down, the golf course has remained as a refuge for players both trying to improve their game and escape the constant negative news cycle. Big Spring High School’s Alex Leuschner finds himself out at the golf course mostly every day and the senior has both been competing and preparing for the upcoming Steers’ season.
“Hopefully our team can go to State this year,” Leuschner said. “I think we have a pretty good shot with some good freshmen coming in. I feel like we have a chance of doing something really special and we could possibly go to State. I know that we can win District and finish well at Regionals.”
Leuschner is the Steers leader and a consistent force on the course. He showed off his impressive skills with a second-place finish at the Reese Golf Center in Lubbock on Sept. 6. The tournament was a part of the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour’s Fall schedule and was the first date on the Fall competition calendar.
After a slow start to the day, Leuschner worked his way back up the leaderboard and finished two under par (-2). The Steers’ leader on the golf course finished just two strokes behind tournament winner Alex Williams and put together an overall solid performance on the links in Lubbock.
Like any great golfer, Leuschner knows that it is not how you start the round but how you finish it that matters most.
“I didn’t start off very well,” Leuschner said. “I had a rough three holes but after that I started to play way better.”
The senior is currently being recruited by some smaller universities to go and play for their programs following his graduation next spring. However, if Leuschner is able to keep building on his strong finishes and put together some winning scores over the next seven months, he believes it will do “a lot” for his recruitment following a self-described down junior year on the course.
Leuschner is looking to build on his strong summer season by taking the momentum and confidence that he has built up into each competition. He believes that if he puts together a great season this school year that it will open a lot more college coaches’ eyes and bring his recruitment to the next level.
“If I play to my ability all-year long, it will do some wonders for me,” Leuschner said.
If Leuschner continues to improve and play to his ability, the college level might not be the stopping point for his golfing career.
The skilled young golfer has a sky-high potential and could one day find himself as the first PGA golfer that was born and raised in Big Spring. While Larry Bryan is a local pro, he grew up outside of Big Spring and attended Midland Lee High School.
“It would be an awesome accomplishment because I would be the first one,” Leuschner said.
Leuschner started playing organized golf when just a few short years ago and has already progressed to the level of shooting under-par consistently both on the course during his own time and also during tournaments. The young golfer has all the tools to be a successful player this year, at the next level, and possibly even farther on to the professional level.
While all of those things are possible in the future, Leuschner is just looking forward to the next time he can take the course. He is coming up on his final golf season as a Big Spring Steer and will be trying hard to put his previous season behind him. After a strong summer, more eyes will be on him but he is looking forward to the challenge not only this fall, but next spring while taking the course in Steer black and gold as well.
Just like at the tournament in Lubbock, Leuschner knows that it is not about how you start, it is about how you finish.
Shawn Moran is the sports writer at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.