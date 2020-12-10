It is now official.
Jocelyn Gonzales signed her Letter of Intent on Thursday afternoon to play both softball and volleyball at Sul Ross State University next year. There was a small ceremony held with Gonzales' family, friends, and coaches inside the Big Spring Athletic Training Center film room where the signing was finalized.
“I'm so glad that this was able to happen and I'm so glad that everybody was able to be here today,” Gonzales said.
Pick up a copy of tomorrow's Herald for the full article and follow sportswriter Shawn Moran on Twitter @ShawnMoranNews for all your local Big Spring sports news.