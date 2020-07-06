This past school year ended under very unfortunate circumstances for every senior in high school throughout the entire country. Included in that group is the many student-athlete’s who were unable to finish the final sports season of their high school careers because of COVID-19.
Now, it seems as though the Fall 2020 sports calendar may also be in jeopardy and the next wave of high school seniors could possibly miss out on their final sports season’s as well. Everyone is currently crossing their fingers and hoping for the best possible decision from the University Interscholastic League (UIL).
That includes Big Spring star athlete Kyler Seymore.
“It’s getting a little scary and I really hope we’re allowed to play this year,” Seymore said.
Seymore is a three-sports athlete who excels in each and is expected to be a team captain during his senior year. The local legend has been training hard and safely all summer, even with the coronavirus, and is looking to be in the best shape he has ever been in when the next season swings around.
The upcoming senior has been training a handful of hours every single day this summer to improve at his craft and be prepared to challenge the best of the best whenever they may face-off. Seymore likes to keep no stone left unturned and works hard at each sport that he will be playing next year: basketball, baseball and track & field (high jump).
The multi-sport athlete lifts weights Monday through Friday, plays five-on-five basketball three days-a-week, participates in school workouts and trains for high jump three days out of the week as well.
“I will admit that I think I have been close to overdoing it,” Seymore said. “I’ve been doing close to five or six hours of training per day and it’s been pretty hectic. My mom has been telling me to slow it down a little bit but I’m just trying to make-up everything I’ve lost or not gained during the quarantine.”
Basketball will be the first sport up on the calendar for Seymore and he will be following a superb junior year season. In one game, Seymore scored 45 points and made it look so easy the only way one could know he scored that much was to check the final box score.
The Showtime Steers will be adding two new powerhouses, Estacado and Levelland, to the district and will also be losing some big-time contributors on the court. Both Abel Clark and Zephaniah Nelson have graduated and that will leave Seymore as the day undisputed leader of the squad this winter. Because of that, Seymore has been focusing a lot on improving his defense and being able to create on the offensive end.
The guard with over 1,000 career points knows that if he wants his team to be successful this upcoming season, he will need to be able to create opportunities for open shots not only for himself but for his teammates as well. Most of all, he is just trying to make the most out of his last year on the Big Spring High School hardwood.
“I just want to help get the team ready for whatever we have to do to battle them for a district championship. We have a lot of cats this year and I think that we could really make something special happen,” Seymore said.
In his two other sports, Seymore was unable to complete his junior year season. Both baseball and track & field are played in the spring and both seasons were cut short because of the coronavirus.
On the diamond, Seymore was starting to get into his rhythm on the mound and the Steers were visibly improving each game. The same thing can be said about each track meet that Big Spring participated in this past spring.
Seymore is one of the strongest high jumpers in the region and his season was halted just as he seemed to be hitting his groove. On the diamond, he and all of his teammates had just seemed to have turned a corner for the best before the season was shut down.
“It really stunk because I thought we had a special senior class this year, just like last year, and it really stunk because those kids have been working alongside me and they’ve really set a good example for me since I was a freshman,” Seymore said. “I thought we were going to have something really cool happen this year and it just stunk that it had to end.”
Having basically a full season cut from his high school career was tough on Seymore and he will be coming back with a chip on his shoulder next spring. After all the hours and hours of work and practice that went into preparing for the season, it would be be disappointing for anyone to be told that their season will not continue. In particular, Seymore knows that he will need to go all-out next spring in the high jump because he does not have that extra year of film or stats to back up his talent.
The talented athlete should have no issue impressing many people over the next year and at the end could go down as one of the greatest athletes in Big Spring history.
“I definitely don’t ever want to consider myself that, or tell anyone that, but on a personal level it would feel wonderful to be remembered like that,” he said. “I’ve worked my butt off since the sixth grade to be in the position that I am and whatever achievement, accomplishment or accolade is special to me just because of how many hours of work that I’ve put into it.”
The fans of Big Spring, his coaches, and certainly his teammates appreciate all the time and dedication that Seymore puts into perfecting his craft. With the coronavirus pushing summer workouts back and causing some panic throughout the state, the entire city of Big Spring is crossing their fingers that they will be able to watch one more year of their talented homegrown star.
Shawn Moran is the sports writer at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.