Big Spring’s Kyler Seymore has been named to several postseason teams that have recognized his tremendous junior season on the court. Since the conclusion of the season, Seymore has been named the District 5-4A Offensive MVP, a goal he wrote down in his notebook following his sophomore year, and has been named to all-star teams such the All-Big Country team and the Gym Rat team.
Seymore is not satisfied.
“It’s great and all and I just want to keep on improving,” Seymore said. “I’m pretty excited. I’ve put in a lot of hard work to be where I’m at now and I want to just keep on improving every time that I get in the gym.”
Seymore is a perfectionist who practices and shoots hoops for a few hours each day. Even during the current Coronavirus pandemic, he has been trying his best to get to a basketball court as often as possible. All of the recognition that he has received from this past season is not enough to satisfy Seymore and he is sure to come back better than ever during the 2020-21 basketball season.
The dominant shooter averaged over 20.0 points per game this past season and even dropped 40 points in a late-season district matchup. He has a way of playing the game so smooth that he can score that many points and it the observing fan would not know unless they saw the final box score.
Since Seymore is also a track and field standout that has a strong possibility of competing in the high jump at the NCAA Division I level he does not know how much longer he will be playing the game of basketball. After years of working on and perfecting his shot, there is a chance that Seymore will never lace up on the hardwood again after next season.
“I don’t know how much basketball I’ll be playing after high school so I definitely want to make the best of it,” Seymore said. “I’d like to improve on our overall team record and just continue to get better.”
That does not mean that he has not already set goals for himself heading into the next school year and basketball season. After the apparent snub from the All-Region team, Seymore has already set his sights on being named to that squad next year. He will be heading into his senior year at Big Spring and will be the undisputed team captain on the hardwood next winter.
Younger guards such as Kaegen Mitchell will be able to learn even more from Seymore and prepare to take over the top scoring duties when he is gone. After a first-round exit from the playoffs this past season, Head Coach Kris Hise and Seymore will surely be looking for a deeper postseason run next year.
There are plenty of publications naming Seymore to their All-Star lists and acknowledging him for his high-scoring junior year. It is possible that all of the attention placed on Seymore being one of the best players in West Texas could help his basketball recruitment. There are plenty of schools around the nation that could use a high-scoring guard such as Seymore and would welcome his decision to pass up track and field for the hardwood.
That is ultimately Seymore’s decision and whatever route he chooses to take, the community of Big Spring will be there to stand behind and support him.
Like his attitude through every achievement and every postseason accolade, Seymore is not completely satisfied and is just looking to get better every time he steps onto the court.
“I definitely need to work on my defense,” Seymore said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that me and the people that I work out with are going to try to improve over the summer.”
If he is able to improve his defense enough to match the level of intensity he plays with on the offensive end, Seymore could very well be the best player in West Texas next season. The 6-foot-2 guard is a walking bucket and gives the teammates around him confidence in their shot as well.
Once things return to normal and regular practice routines can continue, Seymore will be in the gym every day for around three hours working on his game. Until then, the accolades will continue piling up and motivating Seymore to work harder than ever.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.