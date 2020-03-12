The Big Spring Showtime Steers had a solid season on the hardwood and a handful of players were recognized in the season-ending District awards.
Big Spring was led on offense throughout the season by the play of guard Kyler Seymore, who was named Offensive MVP of the district. Seymore’s trademark turn-around mid-range jumpshot was almost impossible for opponent’s to stop during the 2019-20 season. The junior made a huge leap this past season and recorded his 1,000th point of his career. He is sure to be the team captain once again next season and everyone is intrigued to see how the high-scoring offensive weapon produces in his senior season.
In addition to Seymore, senior center and self-declared “trash man” for all of the dirty work he does on the low block, Abel Clark was named to the All-District First Team. Clark made a huge difference down-low for the Steers and was a rebounding machine for his squad.
Senior guard Gabriel Gomez was named to the All-District Second Team and was a big producer from the perimeter all-season long. Whenever the Steers needed a big basket, Gomez seemed to be the one to deliver.
Another senior who was recognized was guard Zephaniah Nelson. His endless energy and tenacious defense on the court caused problems for opposing offenses for the entire season. Nelson was also a solid offensive player who did most of his damage driving through the lane. It is rare that a guard leads your team in rebounds, but Nelson had a few games where he did just that.
Lastly, Dillan Guzman, Keagan Mitchell, and Seymore were all named to the All-Academic Team. These players are student-athletes and it is always important to get the work done in the classroom. These three players exemplify the hard work that they each put in both in the classroom and on the hardwood.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.