The Big Spring Swim Team participated in their fourth meet of the season last weekend at the Monahans Tri-Meet out west. Participating schools were Big Spring, Fort Stockton, and Monahans. It was an up-and-down day in the pool for the Steers as a team, with the girls finishing second (60) behind Monahans (146) and the boys finishing in third-place (56) behind winning the Monahans Loboes (132) and second-place finisher Fort Stockton (87). This meant that they took home second-place (116) in the combined team scores behind Monahans (278), but just in front of Fort Stockton (114). The next time the Big Spring swim team will take to the pool is this Thursday in Lubbock for a dual meet with Lubbock Estacado and Lubbock Monterey at the Pete Ragus Aquatic Center.
The following are the results for Big Spring's swimmers from the Monahans Tri-Meet this past weekend out west:
In the Girls’ 200-yard medley relay, the quartet of sophomore Malaki Vaughn, freshman Arely Cruz-Garcia, sophomore Naomi Reyes, and sophomore Brooklynne Heffle finished in second-place out of four competing teams (two from Monahans) with a final time of 2:30.14.
In the Boys' 200-yard medley relay, the group of freshman Christian Pantoja-Strickland, sophomore David Summers, senior Manuel Castillo, and sophomore Ismael Castillo were disqualified during their attempt in the pool.
In the Girls' 200-yard Freestyle, Cruz-Garcia finished in fifth-place with a strong performance (2:37.29). Her teammates, sophomore Jayda Overton (6th, 2:59.23) and freshman Katherine Greene (7th, 3:13.51) rounded out the competition.
Manuel Castillo finished second in the Boys’ 200-yard Freestyle (2:13.92) and sophomore Toby Phillips finished in sixth (2:57.96).
Sophomore David Summers was the only Steer or Lady Steer to compete in the 200-Yard IM and was able to finish in third-place (2:50.91) behind two Monahans swimmers.
Sophomore Malaki Vaughn finished in second-place in the Girls' 50-Yard Freestyle with a final time of 29.40 seconds. Her teammates Sapphire Martinez (7th, 36.16) and Steffany Pina Arment (10th, 41.72) also finished in the Top 10 performers for that specific race.
In the Boys' 50 Yard Freestyle, Ismael Castillo (5th, 32.36) was the top Steer finisher. Fellow Steer swimmers Toby Phillips (6th, 32.66), Carson Millsap (8th, 34.34), and Matthew Nieves (9th, 39.78) also placed in the Top 10.
Sophomore Naomi Reyes finished in second-place (1:23.11) in the Girls' 100-Yard Butterfly. Freshman Katherine Greene (3rd, 1:39.93) was the lone other Big Spring swimmer to take place in that event.
Senior Manuel Castillo wad the only competitor in the Boys' 100-Yard Butterfly and finished in third-place (1:02.53).
Sophomore swimmer Jayda Overton finished in sixth-place (1:17.85) of the Girls' 100-Yard Freestyle. Her teammates Brooklynne Heffle (7th, 1:22.02) and Sapphire Martinez (10th, 1:33.24) rounded out the Top 10.
Carson Millsap finished fifth in the Boys' 100 Yard Freestyle with a final time of 1:18.32. His teammate, freshman Ethan Barker, finished sixth with a time of 1:30.07.
Two of the three swimmers to take part in the Boys' 500-Yard Freestyle race were from Big Spring. They ended up finishing in second (Pantoja-Strickland, 7:10.25) and third-place (Griffith, 7:28.20) behind Monahans' swimmer Cameron Kines (6:19.20).
The group of Naomi Reyes (29.62), Malaki Vaughn (29.51), Jayda Overton (35.44), and Arely Cruz-Garcia (31.27) took home second-place in the Girls' 200-Yard Freestyle Relay with a total time of 2:05.84.
Big Spring also finished third in the Boys' 200-Yard Freestyle Relay with the grouping of Manuel Castillo, Morgan Griffith, Christian Pantoja-Strickland, and David Summers (1:59.39). Ethan Barker, Carson Millsap, Matthew Nieves and Toby Phillips finished in fourth with a time of 2:31.36.
Cruz-Garcia finished in second-place (1:23.11) in the Girls' 100-Yard Backstroke by narrowly beating out her teammate Malaki Vaughn (3rd, 1:24.43). Heffle finished behind them both in sixth-place (1:34.36). On the boys' side, Pantoja-Strickland (1:22.02) placed third while Barker finished in fifth (1:47.26).
Naomi Reyes finished in fourth-place in the Girls’ 100-Yard Breaststroke (1:27.67), while Pina Arment placed fifth (1:55.89). On the boys’ side, Summers (5th, 1:33.26), Ismael Castillo (6th, 1:34.33), Griffith (7th, 1:35.46), and Nieves (8th, 1:56.57) rounded out the race.
Lastly, the grouping of Overton, Greene, Heffle, and Martinez finished in third-place in the Girls' 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5:37.69). On the boys' side, the quartet of Phillips, Ismael Castillo, Millsap, and Griffith finished in fourth-place out of four groups (5:16.28).
Shawn Moran is the sports writer at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.