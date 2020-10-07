The Big Spring Swim Team participated in their first meet of the season late last week in Pecos. It was an overall solid day for the Steers as a team and they will look to build on the momentum they gained during the first competition of the fall.
Big Spring finished in second place behind Pecos (186) in combined team scores with 97 points but were able to finish in front of third-place Odessa High (65). The girls and boys both finished in second place in the gender scores as well and the Steers are quickly finding out who will be his difference-makers in the pool this year.
Here are the results for Big Spring's swimmers from the Pecos meet:
In the Girls' 200-yard medley relay, the quartet of sophomore Malaki Vaughn (38.17), freshman Arely Cruz-Garcia (45.32), sophomore Naomi Reyes (33.81), and sophomore Jayda Overton (35.12) finished in third place with a total time of 2:32.42.
In the Boys' 200-yard medley relay, the group of freshman Christian Pantoja-Strickland (36.98), sophomore David Summers (41.09), senior Manuel Castillo (26.90), and sophomore Smith Cate (27.23) finished in third place with a total time of 2:12.20. In fifth place, sophomore Joshua Patridge (53.17), freshman Matthew Nieves (1:04.70), freshman Gabriel Rossiter (49.92), and freshman Ethan Barker (48.28) finished with a total time of 3:36.07.
In the Girls' 200-yard Freestyle, sophomore Naomi Reyes finished in second place (2:30.06) while freshman teammate Aeris Casey took home fifth (3:01.05) and fellow sophomore Jayda Overton finished in sixth (3:14.01).
On the boys' side of the 200-Yard Freestyle, senior Manuel Castillo finished in third place (2:15.96) while sophomore teammates Morgan Griffith (5th, 2:54.70) and Ismael Castillo (6th, 3:09.84) rounded out the race's top performers.
Big Spring freshman Arely Cruz-Garcia finished in third place (3:08.97) in the Girls' 200 Yard IM and sophomore David Summers finished in fifth place (3:01.39) in the Boys' 200 Yard IM.
Sophomore Malaki Vaughn finished with the top time in the Girls' 50 Yard Freestyle with a final time of 31.87 seconds. Her teammates Steffany Pina Arment (4th, 43.65) and Sapphire Martinez (5th, 45.19) also were in the top performers for that specific race.
In the Boys' 50 Yard Freestyle, sophomore Carson Millsap (4th, 35.99) was the top Steer finisher. Freshmen teammates Gabriel Rossiter (6th, 49.14) and Julius Galaviz (7th, 41.94) rounded out the Top 7.
Sophomore Naomi Reyes finished in second place (1:25.97) in the Girls' 100 Yard Butterfly. Freshman Katherine Greene (5th, 1:40.90) was the lone other Big Spring swimmer to take place in that event.
Senior Manuel Castillo finished in second place (1:06.15) in the Boys' 100 Yard Butterfly.
Sophomore swimmers Brooklynne Heffle (4th, 1:22.40) and Jayda Overton (5th, 1:23.01) finished near the top of the Girls' 100 Yard Freestyle.
Sophomore Smith Cate finished first in the Boys' 100 Yard Freestyle with a final time of 1:03.43. Carson Millsap finished in sixth place with a time of 1:22.79.
The quarter of Naomi Reyes, Arely Cruz-Garcia, Brooklynne Heffle, and Malaki Vaughn took home the top spot in the Girls' 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with a total time of 2:08.47. The other Big Spring four-person team that included Katherine Greene, Steffany Pina Arment, Sapphire Martinez, and Aeris Casey finished in third place (2:36.56).
Big Spring also won the Boys' 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with the grouping of David Summers, Smith Cate, Christian Pantoja-Strickland, and Manuel Castillo with a time of 1:54.96. The other four-person group for the Steers was Ismael Castillo, Morgan Griffith, Carson Millsap, and Julius Galaviz (4th, 2:24.76).
Cruz-Garcia finished in second place in the Girls' 100 Yard Backstroke with a time of 1:23.17. Heffle finished sixth (1:36.64) and Greene finished seventh (1:37.21). On the boys' side, Pantoja-Strickland finished in third place (1:22.38) and Griffith finished fifth (1:37.91).
Summers (1:32.85) and Ismael Castillo (1:34.32) finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the Boys' 100 Yard Breaststroke.
The grouping of Heffle, Casey, Greene, and Overton finished in third place in the Girls' 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5:36.24). On the boys' side, the quartet of Griffith, Millsap, Patridge, and Ismael Castillo finished in second place (5:37.82) and the other group of Rossiter, Barker, Galaviz, and Caleb Williams finished in third (7:23.69).
Lastly, in One Meter Diving, Big Spring's Malaki Vaughn finished in second place (96.75). On the boys' side, Smith Cate took home first (126.00) and Pantoja-Strickland finished second (87.25).
Shawn Moran is the sports writer at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.