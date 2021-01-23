Regional Qualifier
The Big Spring Steer Swim Team demonstrated some of the best times in the past decade. Even with the new UIL regulations, limiting only the top four places in each division, Big Spring had one of the boy's team members quality for the Regional Competition. Big Spring Steer Smith Cate will be advancing to the Regional competition.

Results are as follows (Big Spring only)

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity

Fifth Place – Arely Cruz-Garcia, Naomi Reyes, Malaki Vaughn, and Katherine Greene

Men 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity

Seventh Place – Smith Cate, Manuel Castillo, David Summers, and Toby Phillips

Women 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Eighth Place – Naomi Reyes

Men 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Seventh Place – Manuel Castillo

Men 1 MTR Diving Varsity

Second Place – Smith Cate

Fifth Place – Toby Phillips

Sixth Place – Christian Pantoja-Strickland

Men 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity

Eight Place – Manuel Castillo

Women 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Seventh Place – Malaki Vaughn

Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Sixth Place – Naomi Reyes, Arely Cruz-Garcia, Jayda Overton, and Malaki Vaughn

Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Sixth Place – Manuel Castillo, David Summers, Christian Pantoja-Strickland and Smith Cate

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Sixth Place – Jayda Overton, Brooklynne Heffle, Steffany Pina Arment, and Katherine Greene

Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Sixth Place – Morgan Griffith, Christian Pantoja-Strickland, Toby Phillips, and David Summers

