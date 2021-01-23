The Big Spring Steer Swim Team demonstrated some of the best times in the past decade. Even with the new UIL regulations, limiting only the top four places in each division, Big Spring had one of the boy's team members quality for the Regional Competition. Big Spring Steer Smith Cate will be advancing to the Regional competition.
Results are as follows (Big Spring only)
Women 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity
Fifth Place – Arely Cruz-Garcia, Naomi Reyes, Malaki Vaughn, and Katherine Greene
Men 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity
Seventh Place – Smith Cate, Manuel Castillo, David Summers, and Toby Phillips
Women 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity
Eighth Place – Naomi Reyes
Men 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity
Seventh Place – Manuel Castillo
Men 1 MTR Diving Varsity
Second Place – Smith Cate
Fifth Place – Toby Phillips
Sixth Place – Christian Pantoja-Strickland
Men 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity
Eight Place – Manuel Castillo
Women 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity
Seventh Place – Malaki Vaughn
Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
Sixth Place – Naomi Reyes, Arely Cruz-Garcia, Jayda Overton, and Malaki Vaughn
Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
Sixth Place – Manuel Castillo, David Summers, Christian Pantoja-Strickland and Smith Cate
Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
Sixth Place – Jayda Overton, Brooklynne Heffle, Steffany Pina Arment, and Katherine Greene
Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
Sixth Place – Morgan Griffith, Christian Pantoja-Strickland, Toby Phillips, and David Summers