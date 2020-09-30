The Big Spring Youth Soccer Association will begin playing their first games of the season this Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Roy Anderson Sports Complex.
The season will extend through the middle of November with each team playing for seven straight Saturday’s. The following is a list of all of the rules that the different age groups must keep in mind when taking the field for the season this fall:
Under 4 & 6 Rules:
Five players from each team on the field at one
time. All Players for U4
No Player may touch the ball.
Game is divided into 4 equal 7 minute quarters.
5 Minutes for U4
Quarter restarts to begin where play left off, not from kick-off.
There shall be a 2 minute break between quarters except for halftime where
there shall be a five minute break.
No direct kicks.
Referees shall explain all infractions to the player.
No coaches on the field with players during the game. Coaches may be on the
field in U4.
Under 8 Rules:
Goalie may touch the ball within the goalie box.
Game should be divided into 4 equal 12 minute quarters.
Quarter restarts will begin where play left off, not from kick-off.
There shall be a 1 minute break between quarters except for halftime where
there shall be a five minute break.
No direct kicks.
Referees shall explain ALL infractions to the player.
Under 10 Rules:
Off sides rule applies.
Both direct and indirect free kicks.
Game shall be divided into 2 equal 30 minute
halves.
There shall be a five minute break during half
time.
Under 12 & 14 Rules:
Off sides rule applies.
Both direct and indirect free kicks.
Game shall be divided into 2 equal 35 minute
halves.
There shall be a five minute break during half
time.
The Big Spring Youth Soccer Association is thrilled about the return of soccer to the area. Everyone in Big Spring is encouraged to go out to the Sports Complex and see some young athletes play one of their favorite sports this fall. These young soccer players are the future athletes that will be donning Big Spring, Coahoma, or Forsan colors in no time.
Another rule that needs to be followed is that there is no metal allowed while playing. This includes bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and hair bows (they can be worn on an elastic). This rule is for the safety of all players. It should also be noted that on cold weather days, pants/sweats can be worn over the shorts. Jackets must be worn under the jersey.
If you are a parent of a player and have any questions, contact Board President Bryan Kligora at 432-816-2582 or Vice President Luis Lozano at 432-803-8284.
Games will begin this Saturday morning at the Roy Anderson Sports Complex at 8:00 a.m.
Shawn Moran is the sports writer at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.