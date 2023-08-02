Texas MileSplit recently announced it's Top 500 Returning West Texas Girls at 5000 meters and three Lady Steer cross country runners made the top 60. Sophomores Bergan Pinkley, Luna Jimenez, and Kandace Gonzales made the list after having a strong freshman season last year.
Big Spring's Pinkley, Jimenez, and Gonzales place top 60 in MileSplitTX rankings
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Writer
