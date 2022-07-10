If you have been keeping up with the local sports news lately, then you know that many of our area high school athletes having been earning all sorts of accolades including all-state honors. Now most of you know why, but if you've been trying to figure it out, then let me tell you, it starts at the youth level! It should come as no surprise that state recognition continues to come this way but this time with a youth baseball team. One of the local youth baseball travel teams is earning accolades of its own and in a big way.
Big Spring's Texas Extreme Oilers recently competed in the USSSA DFW World Series Tournament on June 25-28 in McKinney. The Oilers played in the 14U Double AA division, where they competed against 15 teams from both Texas and Oklahoma.
See Mondays edition of the Herald for more on this story.