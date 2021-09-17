The homecoming game between the Big Spring Steers and the Brownfield Cubs has been called due to weather. The Steers we're winning 7 to 6. With 6:38 seconds left in the first quarter when the game was called.
Bog Spring Homecoming gets Cancelled
Dustin Pope
