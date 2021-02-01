A special guest speaker, Thomas Valle - one of the track runners from the story behind the movie McFarland, USA - spoke to more than 1,000 students at Big Spring High School on Monday.
The motivational speech was arranged through the efforts of the Big Spring High School track coaches.
McFarland, USA was released in 2015 and told the story of a track coach, Jim White who was played by Kevin Costner, arriving to a predominantly Latino high school in California Central Valley. The new coach begins to see the talent and hidden ability in the teens and forges the runners into champions.
Valle shared his personal story with the students on Monday as a way to encourage them in the upcoming year.