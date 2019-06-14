The Big Spring Junior High Cheer Team had a great showing at this cheer camp in Grapevine Texas winning multiple team and individual awards and honors.
BSJHS Cheer Team brings home multiple team and individual awards from the Great Wolf Lodge Cheer Camp
- Jordan Parr
Updated
Jordan Parr
