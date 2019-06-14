BSJHS Cheer Team

Team Photo: Miranda Gomez, R'Lonie Cole, Alexa Mehan, Presleigh Emerson, Delaney Moreno, Cambree Wright, Lauren Bryans, Karleigh Norman, Elena Saracho, Nevaeh Morris, Gabriella Vasquez, Emily Starr, Jaycee Smith and Trinity Muniz.

 

 Courtesy photo/Alisha Daniel

The Big Spring Junior High Cheer Team had a great showing at this cheer camp in Grapevine Texas winning multiple team and individual awards and honors.

Recommended for you